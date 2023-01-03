Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Douglas Emmett found using ticker (DEI) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 19.55. Now with the previous closing price of 15.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The 50 day MA is 16.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,239m. Visit the company website at: https://www.douglasemmett.com

The potential market cap would be $4,003m based on the market concensus.

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.