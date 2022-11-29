Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Douglas Emmett with ticker code (DEI) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 20.63. Now with the previous closing price of 17.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The 50 day MA is 17.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.47. The company has a market cap of $3,431m. Company Website: https://www.douglasemmett.com

The potential market cap would be $4,137m based on the market concensus.

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.