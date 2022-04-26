Twitter
Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

Douglas Emmett with ticker code (DEI) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 37. Now with the previous closing price of 31.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.24 and the 200 day MA is 33.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,472m. Company Website: https://www.douglasemmett.com

The potential market cap would be $7,668m based on the market concensus.

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

