Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Douglas Emmett found using ticker (DEI) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 17 with a mean TP of 20.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The day 50 moving average is 18.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,471m. Find out more information at: https://www.douglasemmett.com

The potential market cap would be $4,050m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.