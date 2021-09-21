Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Douglas Emmett found using ticker (DEI) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 34 calculating the average target price we see 36.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.4. The market cap for the company is $5,613m. Visit the company website at: http://www.douglasemmett.com

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.