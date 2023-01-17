Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

Douglas Emmett with ticker code (DEI) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 18.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The 50 day MA is 16.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,258m. Find out more information at: https://www.douglasemmett.com

The potential market cap would be $3,662m based on the market concensus.

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.