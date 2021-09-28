Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

Douglas Emmett with ticker code (DEI) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 34 and has a mean target at 36.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The day 50 moving average is 32.51 and the 200 day moving average is 33.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,757m. Visit the company website at: http://www.douglasemmett.com

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.