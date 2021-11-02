Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Douglas Emmett found using ticker (DEI) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 33 and has a mean target at 36. Now with the previous closing price of 32.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.43. The market cap for the company is $5,880m. Visit the company website at: http://www.douglasemmett.com

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.