Douglas Emmett – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.5% Downside

Douglas Emmett found using ticker (DEI) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 25 and has a mean target at 31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.46 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.5%. The day 50 moving average is 28.51 and the 200 day moving average is 28.6. The company has a market cap of $5,596m. Company Website: http://www.douglasemmett.com

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.