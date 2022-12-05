Dotdigital Group plc 8.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Dotdigital Group plc with ticker (LON:DOTD) now has a potential upside of 8.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 100 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Dotdigital Group plc share price of 92 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 8.0%. Trading has ranged between 53 (52 week low) and 203 (52 week high) with an average of 493,929 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £283,180,456.



Dotdigital Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in providing intuitive software as a service (SaaS) via an omnichannel marketing automation and customer engagement platform services to digital marketing professionals. The Company’s dotdigital Engagement Cloud is a SaaS marketing platform that enables companies to create, test and send data-driven automated campaigns across channels, including email, SMS, social, advertising, mobile, Web and offline. The Company’s technology integrates with e-commerce and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms to create a robust marketing engine that supports insight-driven activities and improves business growth. The Company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), North America and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The Company’s subsidiaries include Dotdigital EMEA Limited, Dotdigital Inc, Dotdigital APAC Pty Limited, Dotdigital B.V. and others.







