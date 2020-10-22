Dotdigital Group plc 7.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Dotdigital Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DOTD) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Dotdigital Group plc are listed in the Technology sector within AIM. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 165 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 7.5% from today’s opening price of 153.45 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 15.45 points and increased 37.95 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 159 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 68 GBX.

Dotdigital Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 140.55 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 113.73. There are currently 297,887,645 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 608,140. Market capitalisation for LON:DOTD is £451,121,056 GBP.

