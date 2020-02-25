Dotdigital Group plc 25.3% Potential Upside Indicated by finnCap

Dotdigital Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DOTD) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘CORPORATE’ today by analysts at finnCap. Dotdigital Group plc are listed in the Technology sector within AIM. finnCap have set their target price at 140 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 25.3% from the opening price of 111.69 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 1.19 points and increased 20.19 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 116 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 83.87 GBX.

Dotdigital Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 106.49 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 98.76. There are currently 297,887,645 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 559,111. Market capitalisation for LON:DOTD is £321,361,183 GBP.

