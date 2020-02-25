Don't Miss
Home » Reports » Broker Ratings » Dotdigital Group plc 25.3% Potential Upside Indicated by finnCap

Dotdigital Group plc 25.3% Potential Upside Indicated by finnCap

Posted by: Amilia Stone 25th February 2020

Dotdigital Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DOTD) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘CORPORATE’ today by analysts at finnCap. Dotdigital Group plc are listed in the Technology sector within AIM. finnCap have set their target price at 140 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 25.3% from the opening price of 111.69 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 1.19 points and increased 20.19 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 116 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 83.87 GBX.

Dotdigital Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 106.49 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 98.76. There are currently 297,887,645 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 559,111. Market capitalisation for LON:DOTD is £321,361,183 GBP.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.