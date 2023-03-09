Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.0% Downside

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25.5 and 10 and has a mean target at 20.07. Now with the previous closing price of 22.06 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -9.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.23. The company has a market cap of $909m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $827m based on the market concensus.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.