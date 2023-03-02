Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.6% Downside

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25.5 and 10 with a mean TP of 20.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.95 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -8.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.74 while the 200 day moving average is 17.07. The company has a market cap of $910m. Find out more information at: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $832m based on the market concensus.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.