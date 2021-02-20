Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.5 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 14.9. With the stocks previous close at 13.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The 50 day MA is 13.2 and the 200 day moving average is 10.24. The market cap for the company is $664m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dorianlpg.com

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.