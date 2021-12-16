Twitter
Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 15 and has a mean target at 17. Now with the previous closing price of 12.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $504m. Find out more information at: https://www.dorianlpg.com

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

