Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.5% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 17. Now with the previous closing price of 12.83 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.5%. The day 50 moving average is 12.52 and the 200 day MA is 13.19. The market cap for the company is $514m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dorianlpg.com

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.