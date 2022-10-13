Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.9% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 14 and has a mean target at 18.71. With the stocks previous close at 14.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.9%. The day 50 moving average is 14.78 and the 200 day MA is 14.65. The market cap for the company is $582m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $762m based on the market concensus.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.