Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.6% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 18.67. With the stocks previous close at 14.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.94 while the 200 day moving average is 13.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $594m. Company Website: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $776m based on the market concensus.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.