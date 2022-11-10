Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 19.5. Now with the previous closing price of 18.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.34 and the 200 day moving average is 15.06. The company has a market cap of $720m. Company Website: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $746m based on the market concensus.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.