Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 15 and has a mean target at 17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.7%. The day 50 moving average is 12.51 and the 200 day moving average is 13.38. The market cap for the company is $514m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dorianlpg.com

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

