Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.3% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. found using ticker (LPG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 18.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.3%. The 50 day MA is 14.68 while the 200 day moving average is 14.72. The market cap for the company is $632m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $754m based on the market concensus.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.