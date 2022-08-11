Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 17 and has a mean target at 19.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The 50 day MA is 15.84 and the 200 day moving average is 14.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $656m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $777m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.