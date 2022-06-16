Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. found using ticker (LPG) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 17 with a mean TP of 18.6. With the stocks previous close at 15.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.68. The market cap for the company is $626m. Find out more information at: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $730m based on the market concensus.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.