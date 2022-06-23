Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. found using ticker (LPG) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 17 and has a mean target at 18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.4%. The day 50 moving average is 16.08 and the 200 day moving average is 13.71. The market cap for the company is $594m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $691m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.