Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. found using ticker (LPG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 18.64. With the stocks previous close at 16.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.7%. The 50 day MA is 18.81 and the 200 day MA is 16.23. The company has a market cap of $679m. Find out more information at: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $772m based on the market concensus.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.