Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Dorian LPG Ltd. found using ticker (LPG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 17.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The day 50 moving average is 14 and the 200 day MA is 12.93. The company has a market cap of $630m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $704m based on the market concensus.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

