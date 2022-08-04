Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 18.57. Now with the previous closing price of 16.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The day 50 moving average is 15.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.15. The market cap for the company is $651m. Company Website: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $720m based on the market concensus.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.