Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. found using ticker (LPG) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 14 and has a mean target at 19.5. Now with the previous closing price of 19.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The 50 day MA is 15.68 and the 200 day moving average is 15.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $755m. Find out more information at: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $764m based on the market concensus.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.