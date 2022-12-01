Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 19.64. With the stocks previous close at 19.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.66 and the 200 day MA is 15.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $786m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $788m based on the market concensus.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.