Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 20.07. Now with the previous closing price of 20.34 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.76 while the 200 day moving average is 15.85. The company has a market cap of $778m. Find out more information at: https://www.dorianlpg.com

The potential market cap would be $768m based on the market concensus.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.