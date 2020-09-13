Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.2% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. found using ticker (LPG) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 11. With the stocks previous close at 8.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.2%. The 50 day MA is 8.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $453m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dorianlpg.com

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn