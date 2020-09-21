Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. found using ticker (LPG) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 11. With the stocks previous close at 8.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.67 and the 200 day MA is 8.31. The market cap for the company is $434m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dorianlpg.com

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn