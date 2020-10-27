Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. found using ticker (LPG) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 11. With the stocks previous close at 8.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.53 and the 200 day moving average is 8.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $444m. Find out more information at: http://www.dorianlpg.com

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

