Dorian LPG Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

Dorian LPG Ltd. with ticker code (LPG) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 11. With the stocks previous close at 8.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The day 50 moving average is 8.47 and the 200 day moving average is 8.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $447m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dorianlpg.com

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn