Donaldson Company, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 3.7% Upside Potential

Donaldson Company, Inc. with ticker code (DCI) have now 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 70 and 64 and has a mean target at $67.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $65.34 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 3.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $63.59 while the 200 day moving average is $56.93. The market capitalization for the company is $7,924m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.donaldson.com

The potential market cap would be $8,216m based on the market consensus.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large fleets. The company’s Industrial Products segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, and OEMs and end-users. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.