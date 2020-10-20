Donaldson Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Donaldson Company with ticker code (DCI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 51 and has a mean target at 55.25. Now with the previous closing price of 50.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The 50 day MA is 48.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,421m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.donaldson.com

Donaldson Company manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

