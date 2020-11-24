Donaldson Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

Donaldson Company found using ticker (DCI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 51 with the average target price sitting at 55.25. Now with the previous closing price of 54.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 51.23 and the 200 day MA is 48.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,856m. Company Website: http://www.donaldson.com

Donaldson Company manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.