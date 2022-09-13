Donaldson Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Donaldson Company with ticker code (DCI) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 51 and has a mean target at 57. Now with the previous closing price of 52.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 52.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 53.22. The market cap for the company is $6,533m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.donaldson.com

The potential market cap would be $7,054m based on the market concensus.

Donaldson Company manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large fleets. The company’s Industrial Products segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring air filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.