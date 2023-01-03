Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Donaldson Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

Donaldson Company found using ticker (DCI) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 62.25. With the stocks previous close at 59.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.78 while the 200 day moving average is 53.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,164m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.donaldson.com

The potential market cap would be $7,486m based on the market concensus.

Donaldson Company manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large fleets. The company’s Industrial Products segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, and OEMs and end-users. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

