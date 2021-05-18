Donaldson Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Donaldson Company with ticker code (DCI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 61 calculating the mean target price we have 65.75. With the stocks previous close at 63.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 61.3 while the 200 day moving average is 58.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,936m. Visit the company website at: http://www.donaldson.com

Donaldson Company manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.