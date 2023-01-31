Donaldson Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Donaldson Company found using ticker (DCI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 66 and 60 with a mean TP of 63.5. Now with the previous closing price of 61.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 60.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.04. The market cap for the company is $7,420m. Visit the company website at: https://www.donaldson.com

The potential market cap would be $7,639m based on the market concensus.

Donaldson Company manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large fleets. The company’s Industrial Products segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, and OEMs and end-users. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.