Donaldson Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Donaldson Company with ticker code (DCI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The 50 day MA is 51.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.73. The company has a market cap of $6,483m. Company Website: https://www.donaldson.com

The potential market cap would be $7,888m based on the market concensus.

Donaldson Company manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large fleets. The company’s Industrial Products segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring air filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

