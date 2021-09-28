Donaldson Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Donaldson Company found using ticker (DCI) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 66 and has a mean target at 71. With the stocks previous close at 60.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.39 and the 200 day MA is 62.89. The company has a market cap of $7,428m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.donaldson.com

Donaldson Company manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large fleets. The company’s Industrial Products segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring air filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.