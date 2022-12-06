Donaldson Company, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Donaldson Company, Inc. with ticker code (DCI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 62.25. Now with the previous closing price of 60.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The 50 day MA is 55.74 while the 200 day moving average is 52.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,293m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.donaldson.com

The potential market cap would be $7,465m based on the market concensus.