Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Domino’s Pizza Inc found using ticker (DPZ) have now 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 500 and 370 calculating the average target price we see 435.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 399.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The 50 day MA is 404.87 while the 200 day moving average is 386.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,559m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dominos.com/index.intl.html

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of August 17, 2020, it operated approximately 17,100 stores in 90 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

