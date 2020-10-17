Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Domino’s Pizza Inc with ticker code (DPZ) have now 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 500 and 370 calculating the mean target price we have 435.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 401.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 405.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 385.04. The company has a market cap of $15,863m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dominos.com/index.intl.html

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of August 17, 2020, it operated approximately 17,100 stores in 90 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn