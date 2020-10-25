Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Domino’s Pizza Inc found using ticker (DPZ) have now 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 500 and 370 with a mean TP of 435.4. With the stocks previous close at 391.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 404.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 388. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,528m. Company Website: http://www.dominos.com/index.intl.html
Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of August 17, 2020, it operated approximately 17,100 stores in 90 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.