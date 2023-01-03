Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Domino’s Pizza Inc found using ticker (DPZ) have now 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 460 and 315 calculating the mean target price we have 383.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 349.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 357.49 and the 200 day moving average is 368.45. The market cap for the company is $12,262m. Find out more information at: https://www.dominos.com

The potential market cap would be $13,442m based on the market concensus.

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pasta, boneless chicken and chicken wings, bread and dips side items, desserts, and soft drink products. As of January 2, 2022, the company operated approximately 18,800 stores in 90 markets. Domino’s Pizza was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

