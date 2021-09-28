Domino’s Pizza Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Domino’s Pizza Inc found using ticker (DPZ) have now 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 625 and 410 calculating the mean target price we have 535.78. Now with the previous closing price of 489.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 511.55 and the 200 day moving average is 454.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,956m. Company Website: http://www.dominos.com/index.intl.html

Domino’s Pizza, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of July 15, 2021, the company operated 18,000 stores. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.